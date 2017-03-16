Injuries reported after explosion on erupting Mount Etna

Italian news reports say scientists investigating recent eruptions on Sicily's Mount Etna were injured when magma spewing from the volcano hit snow, causing an explosion.

The Catania operation center of Italy's volcanology institute confirmed Thursday that members of a team taking measurements on the active volcano had been injured, but had no details on the numbers involved or the seriousness of the injuries.

The Catania Today website reported that at least three volcanologists were on the volcano when the explosion occurred just before noon, and that some were injured.

Etna has been putting on a show in recent days, but so far has not caused disruptions to the nearby population. Catania's airport remains open and there have been only periodic spews of volcanic ash.