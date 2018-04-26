International conference to combat terror financing in Paris

Ministers from more than 70 countries — including bitter rivals — are working on ways to combat financing for the Islamic State group and Al-Qaida at an international conference in Paris, which still bears scars of deadly terrorist attacks in recent years.

Participants scheduled to take part in Thursday's international conference include countries that have accused each other of funding terrorism, notably in the Persian Gulf.

It was launched by French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate efforts to reduce the terror threat in the long term. A string of attacks have killed 245 people in France since January 2015 and dozens of others have been thwarted.

France is pushing for international coordination and more transparency in financial transactions. But it recognizes how sensitive the issue is, and sees the conference as a first step to encourage political mobilization.

The French organizers noted that IS military defeats on the ground don't prevent the group from pursuing its terrorist activities, along with al-Qaida —especially in unstable regions of Afghanistan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Yemen, Egypt and sub-Saharan Africa.

Terror groups don't only rely on the cash economy — they're using increasingly using hard-to-track tools like prepaid cards, online wallets and crowdfunding operations. A French top official said "we are still facing groups that are financially very strong and that use a lot the most anonymous kind of techniques to transfer money."

The IS group also has invested in businesses and real estate to ensure its financing. Islamic State revenues alone were estimated at $2.5 billion between 2014 and 2016, according to the French president's office.

Most of the attacks in Western countries do not cost a lot of money, but terror groups "behave like big organizations ... It costs a lot to recruit, train, equip people and spread propaganda," the official said. He was speaking anonymously under the presidency's customary practice ahead of the meeting.

Funding to extremist groups in the Middle East once freely flowed across the region's informal money-transfer shops and in donations made in mosques when traveling clerics issued special appeals during sermons. While welcomed by the West when such funding went toward those fighting against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan during the 1980s, the same system helped fund the rise of al-Qaida and its brutal offspring, the Islamic State group.

In recent years, the U.S. and other Western nations have encouraged Middle Eastern nations to close off those sources. However, allegations over extremist funding in part sparked a nearly yearlong boycott of Qatar by four Arab states. Qatar denies funding extremists, though it has faced Western criticism about being lax in enforcing such rules, as has Saudi Arabia. Qatar also has supported the pan-Arab Islamist group the Muslim Brotherhood, which Gulf nations like the United Arab Emirates view as a direct challenge to their system of hereditary rule.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, IMF chief Christine Lagarde, Saudi Foreign Minister Abdel Al Jubeir and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani were among dignitaries scheduled to take part in Thursday's meeting. It includes ministers of justice, finance, foreign affairs and the interior from Western countries, the Arab world and other nations as well as representatives of 18 international organizations.

Participants are expected to issue a final declaration which should encourage countries to improve their domestic practices to "effectively collect, exchange and analyze financial intelligence," the French presidency said.

In closing the conference, Macron is expected to call for a collective, multilateral response as the only way to eradicate or at least reduce the global threat.

Jon Gambrell in Dubai contributed to this report.