Iran Confirms Missile Test

Iran's defense minister is confirming that his country recently conducted a missile test.

The semi -official Tasnim news agency quotes Gen. Hossein Dehghan Wednesday as saying, "the recent missile test is in line with our plans and we will not let any foreigner meddle with our defense issues."

Deghan did not elaborate on when the test was conducted or what type of missile was tested, saying only that the test was not in violation of either United Nations resolutions or Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.

The White House said Monday it is studying details of an Iranian ballistic missile test. Iran is the subject of a United Nations Security Council resolution prohibiting tests of ballistic missiles designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.