Iran memo demands US account for death of Iranian-American

Tehran has sent Washington a memo to protest the death of an unarmed Iranian-American who was shot by U.S. Park Police after a short chase in Virginia.

A Monday report by the official IRNA news agency says Iran's Foreign Ministry delivered the memo to the Swiss envoy in Tehran, who looks after U.S. interests in Iran.

The 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar died last Monday, 10 days after the shooting that the FBI is investigating.

Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the memo demanded that Washington officials elaborate on the "regretful and illegal" incident, pursue prosecution of suspects and compensate the victim's family for their loss.

Tehran and Washington have had no diplomatic ties after?Iranian militant students stormed the U.S. Embassy following the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.