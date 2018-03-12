Iran recovers black box from Turkish plane crash killing 11

Interested in Iran? Add Iran as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Iran news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says that authorities have recovered the "black box" from a Turkish private jet that crashed in Iran while traveling from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul, killing all 11 people onboard.

Monday's report says officials also have recovered 10 bodies so far from the crash in the Zagros Mountains outside of the city of Shahr-e Kord, some 370 kilometers, or 230 miles, south of Iran's capital, Tehran.

The flight took off Sunday from Sharjah in the UAE.

Sharjah civil aviation authorities say the plane's eight passengers were six Turks and two Spaniards. Three others were the flight crew.

The flight likely carried Mina Basaran, the 28-year-old daughter of the chairman of Basaran Investment Holding, and her friends who had celebrated her bachelorette party in Dubai.