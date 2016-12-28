Iran Shocked by Images of Homeless Sleeping in Graves

A series of photographs published by an Iranian freelancer photographer of homeless people sleeping in graves outside of Tehran has shocked the nation.

The images by Saeed Gholamhoseini were shot in Shahriar, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of the capital.

The photos even got the attention of President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday, who said: "We had heard some poor and homeless people are sleeping in cartons or under bridges, but we hadn't heard about them sleeping in tombs!"

Rouhani says the government cannot accept seeing the homeless living in such conditions.

Iran's economy is still struggling, even after the nuclear deal with world powers that lifted international sanctions.

His comments come ahead of Iran's presidential election in May. Rouhani is expected to seek a second four-year term.