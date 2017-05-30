Iraqi officials raise death toll from Baghdad bombing to 15

Iraqi officials have raised the death toll from a nighttime bombing outside a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad to 15. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, saying a suicide bomber carried out the attack.

Police and security officials say the explosion in the Iraqi capital's bustling Karrada neighborhood early on Tuesday also wounded 27 people. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

A closed-circuit camera video of the explosion shows a busy downtown avenue, with cars driving down the street when a massive blast strikes.

Then, a huge fireball engulfs a building, forcing the cars to scramble to get away. Videos of the attack posted on social media show wounded and bloodied people crying for help on the sidewalk outside the ice cream parlor.