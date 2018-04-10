Israel to discipline troops heard cheering shot Palestinian

Israel's military said Tuesday that soldiers heard in video footage cheering as a Palestinian is shot during Gaza border clashes will be disciplined.

The military said in a statement that an initial probe shows the video was taken in December during riots in which attempts were made to "sabotage the security fence" with Israel. Footage that emerged Monday appeared to show a soldier shooting a Palestinian near the Gaza fence as other soldiers are heard cursing the man and cheering when he falls.

The military said the man was a main instigator in the clashes and was shot in the leg and wounded after ignoring calls to halt.

The statement said the footage was not filmed by the Israeli sharpshooter but by a soldier from a different unit. It condemned the filming of the incident and the statements the soldiers made. It said the troops' behavior does not reflect the army's values and they will be dealt with "accordingly," without elaborating.

The event apparently took place well before the current campaign of mass protests being led by the Islamic militant group Hamas at the border that began March 30 in which 26 Palestinians have been killed.

Hamas, which rules Gaza, called for the protests to last until May 15, the anniversary of Israel's founding when Palestinians commemorate their displacement during the 1948 war over Israel's creation.

The group hopes the protests can create pressure to break a border blockade enforced by Israel and Egypt since 2007 when it took over Gaza, without having to succumb to demands that it disarm.

Israel has accused Hamas of using the recent protests as a cover for carrying out attacks and bringing infiltrators into Israel. It has said some of those at the border tried to damage the fence, planted explosives or hurled fire bombs.