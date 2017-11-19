Israel fires 'warning shot' amid Syrian border activity

The Israeli military says it has fired a tank shell into Syria as a "warning shot" after the Syrian military carried out construction along their frontier.

The military says Syria violated the 1974 cease-fire agreement on the Golan Heights again Sunday by using heavy tools to fortify a military post in the demilitarized zone between the countries.

It was the second such incident in as many days.

On Saturday, the military said it complained to the United Nations peacekeeping force stationed on the Golan and also fired a tank shell as a warning.

The incident comes as Israel has voiced concern about the growing presence of Iran and its proxy Hezbollah in Syria as the war there winds down. Israel says it will defend its interests in any post-war reality.