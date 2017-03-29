Palestinian woman killed after attacking Israeli police

Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian woman who attacked officers on duty with a pair of scissors near Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

Micky Rosenfeld said the 49-year-old woman from east Jerusalem had tried to stab forces near Damascus Gate. Initially, police said she was armed with a knife but later said she was using scissors.

Police released images purported to show the woman, wearing a black Islamic headscarf and robe and holding a sharp object in a threating way.

The woman's son was shot and killed accidently by police last year when officers opened fire on the car he was riding in.

Wednesday's incident came after a wave of Palestinian attacks on civilians and security forces that erupted in September 2015.

Since then, Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans, mainly in stabbing, shootings and assaults using cars. Israeli forces have killed at least 240 Palestinians during the same period. Most of the slain Palestinians have been identified as attackers by Israeli authorities.

Israel says the violence is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement. Palestinians say it stems from anger over Israeli rule in territory they claim for a state.