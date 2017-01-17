Israeli Army: Palestinian Shot Trying to Stab Soldier

Israel's military says its forces shot and killed a Palestinian who tried to stab a soldier in the West Bank.

It said soldiers responded to an "imminent threat" Tuesday. The incident was the latest in more than a year of violence.

Since the fall of 2015, Palestinian attackers have carried out numerous stabbings, shootings and vehicular assaults killing 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans.

Israeli forces killed 232 Palestinians in the same period, most identified by Israel as attackers, while the rest took part in violent demonstrations or clashes with security forces.

Israel says the violence is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement compounded on social media sites that glorify attacks. Palestinians say it stems from frustration over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for a state.