Israel-US spat erupts ahead of Trump visit to region

The Israeli prime minister's office says it is seeking clarifications from President Donald Trump after an American official said the Western Wall is part of the West Bank.

The spat reportedly erupted during preparations for Trump's visit to the region next week. Trump is planning on visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, the holiest Jewish prayer site.

Israel's Channel 2 TV says the Americans rebuffed a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join Trump and told him the site is part of the West Bank and not Israeli territory.

An official in Netanyahu's office expressed "astonishment" over the comment.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said Israel has contacted the U.S. to discuss the matter.