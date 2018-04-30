Israeli official says Israel should welcome Trump peace plan

A top Israel official says his government has never had a more favorable ally in the White House and Israel should welcome the administration's forthcoming peace plan regardless of its content.

Michael Oren, the deputy minister for diplomacy in the prime minister's office, says Monday that President Donald Trump's much-awaited plan will undoubtedly require Israeli concessions but that it would be foolish to reject it.

Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to Washington, told foreign reporters he would strongly recommend the government "accept this plan with an open mind, if not open arms, that we engage with it energetically and that we certainly don't reject it out of hand."

Trump has promised to pursue the "ultimate deal" between Israel and the Palestinians.