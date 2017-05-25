Israeli PM to undergo procedure for kidney stone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he will undergo a medical procedure to remove a kidney stone.

Netanyahu will be lightly sedated during the procedure Thursday evening, according to a statement. It said Zeev Elkin, a lawmaker from Netanyahu's Likud party, will be filling in as acting premier.

Netanyahu's personal physician Zvi Berkovich is accompanying the prime minister during the treatment.

No further information was available.

Netanyahu, 67, hosted a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

The prime minister is reportedly in good health.