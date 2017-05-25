Israeli police: US tycoon questioned in Netanyahu probe

Israeli police say U.S. casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has been questioned as part of a corruption probe involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Adelson is a Netanyahu confidante and owns a free pro-government daily, Israel Hayom.

The investigation is looking into allegations that Netanyahu attempted to garner positive coverage in other major Israeli papers, in exchange for an allegedly promised reduction in circulation of Adelson's daily.

Adelson's wife was also expected to be questioned by police.

Israeli media say Adelson, whose visit to Israel coincided with that of U.S. President Donald Trump, consented to the questioning on Thursday only after being assured that he's not suspected of any wrongdoing.

The billionaire could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police have questioned Netanyahu several times. The prime minister denies all accusations.