Italy accuses French border cops of wrongdoing in drug test

Italian officials are denouncing French border agents for allegedly entering an Italian train station facility to force a Nigerian migrant to give a urine sample for a drug test.

The humanitarian group Rainbow4Africa, which helps migrants at the Bardonecchia crossing near Turin, accused the five armed French border agents of entering the train station facility and intimidating its doctor, cultural mediators and lawyers on Friday night.

Bardonecchia Mayor Francesco Avato said the French had no right to enter the facility, which he said the city operates with Rainbow4Africa to try to persuade migrants not to make the dangerous Alpine crossing into France.

A volunteer who witnessed the incident told Sky TG24 that the Nigerian had Italian identity papers, a valid Paris-Naples train ticket and that his urine test was negative.