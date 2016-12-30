Italy: Berlin Truck Attacker Was 'Lone Wolf" When in Italy

Italy's interior minister says Tunisian Anis Amri moved like a "lone wolf" while traveling through Italy after fleeing the Berlin truck attack.

Minister Marco Minniti's remarks to reporters Friday bolstered Italian investigators' findings so far indicating that the 24-year-old fugitive — the prime suspect in the Dec. 19 Berlin attack that killed 12 people — lacked any significant contacts in Italy as he fled.

Minniti said that "from when he arrived in Italy, Amri moved like a lone wolf" while a fugitive.

Amri had spent 3? years in prisons in Sicily before eventually winding up in Germany after Italy tried unsuccessfully to expel him to Tunisia following his 2105 release from prison.

Amri died in a shootout with Italian police on Dec. 23 outside a suburban Milan train station.