Italy's Populist 5-Star Eyes Anti-Populist Power Play

Italy's populist 5-Star Movement has voted to join the liberal ALDE group in the European Parliament in an about-face power play that has sent shockwaves through the European Union legislature.

In an online ballot ending Monday, 78.5 percent of 5-Star voters agreed to join ALDE, which is headed by Belgian Guy Verhofstadt, who is seeking to become EU Parliament president in a vote next week.

The ALDE leadership will meet on the request later Monday. The 5-Star Movement left the EFDD group, where it had Britain's far-right U.K. Independence Party as an ally.

UKIP's Nigel Farage, referring to the 5-Star founder, said "Beppe Grillo will now join the Euro-fanatic establishment."

By getting the 5-Star Movement on board, ALDE would move from being the fourth biggest group in Strasbourg to the third.

In a blog post encouraging supporters to vote for ALDE, Grillo said the decision to leave the EFDD was logical after Britain's vote to leave the EU, since Farage had obtained his aim and the EFDD would lose its reason to exist and political weight in Strasbourg.

"Staying in the EFDD would mean facing the next two and a half years without a common political objective and stay with a group that has no interest in bringing home concrete results," he wrote.

He said that by joining ALDE, the 5-Star Movement would keep its autonomy but would have a greater voice since ALDE would gain in standing.

"This means it would acquire a weight of notable importance. It means that in many cases it would tip the balance: with our vote we could make the difference and influence the results of many important decisions to fight the European establishment. We don't renege on the choices of the past that brought us to where we are today."

Grillo said ALDE and the 5-Star Movement share similar objectives: direct democracy, transparency, freedom and honesty; voting autonomy, participation of citizens in European institutions, simplification of European bureaucracy, resolution of the migration crisis, promotion of a green economy and development of the digital and technological sector.