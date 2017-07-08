Jailed Venezuela opposition leader Lopez given house arrest

Jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was transferred to house arrest after spending more than three years behind bars in a military prison, Venezuela's Supreme Court said Saturday.

A court statement said Lopez was granted the "humanitarian measure" for health reasons. It was instituted by court President Maikel Moreno, who agreed to evaluate the case due to "serious signs of irregularities."

The 46-year-old Lopez was detained in February 2014 for allegedly inciting violence during anti-government protests in which three people died and dozens were wounded.

A year later he was sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison.