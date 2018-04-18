Japan abductee kin say mention at US-NKorea talks not enough

Families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea are urging President Donald Trump to do more than just bring up the issue at his expected talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday that he would "raise" the abductions issue — a top Japanese priority — in his meeting with Kim.

But Shigeo Iizuka, whose sister was abducted by North Korea decades ago, said Wednesday that the families want real discussions on logistical issues regarding their loved ones' return.

Pyongyang has acknowledged abducting 13 Japanese, while Tokyo maintains North Korea abducted 17. Five have been returned to Japan. North Korea says eight others died and denies the remaining four entered its territory.