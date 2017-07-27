Japan's defense chief quits over alleged document cover-up

TOKYO — Jul 27, 2017, 10:13 PM ET
Tomomi InadaThe Associated Press
In this June 3, 2017, file photo, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada speaks at the second plenary session at the 2017 International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Joseph Nair)

Japan's beleaguered defense minister has resigned over an alleged cover-up of military documents from U.N. peacekeeping operations.

Tomomi Inada denied, however, that she herself took part in the alleged cover-up.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he accepted her resignation Friday. He assigned Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to take on the defense ministry duties for now.

Inada announced her resignation as she announced findings of an internal investigation of the document allegations.

The defense ministry is accused of hiding parts of a daily log of activities by Japanese U.N. peacekeepers in South Sudan that referred to dangers faced by the troops, a sensitive topic.