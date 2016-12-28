Japan's Defense Minister Visits Yasukuni Shrine

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visited a Tokyo shrine that honors convicted war criminals among the nation's war dead on Thursday, drawing a rapid rebuke from neighboring South Korea.

Inada's visit to Yasukuni Shrine came just two days after she accompanied Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a visit to Hawaii's Pearl Harbor, where he offered condolences to those who died in the Japanese attack there in 1941.

"Regardless of differences in historical views, regardless of whether they fought as enemies or allies, I believe any country can understand that we wish to express gratitude, respect and gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for their countries," Inada said.

Japan's Asian neighbors harbor bitter memories of the country's atrocities before and during World War II, when it colonized or invaded much of the region.

So visits by top Japanese leaders to the shrine often draw complaints from countries such as China and South Korea that see them as attempts to whitewash that history of wartime aggression. Since drawing complaints when he visited Yasukuni in December 2013, Abe has instead sent gifts of money and religious ornaments.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said it was deplorable that Inada visited a shrine that "beautifies past colonial invasions and invasive war and honors war criminals."

The Defense Ministry issued a similar statement, expressing "serious concern and regret."

The visit to Yasukuni was Inada's first since she became defense minister, though she has regularly visited it in the past. A lawyer-turned-lawmaker with little experience in defense, she is one of Abe's proteges and a supporter of his long-cherished hope to revise Japan's Constitution. She has said parts of the war-renouncing Article 9 should be scrapped, arguing that they could be interpreted as banning Japan's military.

Inada has defended Japan's wartime atrocities, including forcing many Asian women into sexual servitude in military-run brothels, and has led a party committee to re-evaluate the judgment of war tribunals led by the victorious Allies.

Her link to a notorious anti-Korea group was acknowledged by a court this year in a defamation case she lost. Inada also was seen posing with the leader of a neo-Nazi group in a 2011 photo that surfaced in the media in 2014.

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul contributed.