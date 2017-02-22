Would-be jihadi jailed by Dutch tried to reach Syria twice

A Dutch court has convicted a man who twice attempted to join a jihadi group in Syria and sentenced him to 31 months for terrorism offenses.

The 23-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was twice apprehended in Turkey as he attempted to cross into Syria. The Hague District Court said in a statement Wednesday the sentence should act as a "deterrent to others who may have similar plans."

The man first flew to Turkey in December 2014. He was caught on the Syrian border, sent back to the Netherlands, jailed but subsequently released in May 2015. Nine months later, he disappeared and was detained again on the Syria border in May 2016.

An estimated 280 Dutch citizens have gone to Syria and Iraq to fight with Islamic militants.