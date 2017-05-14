Jordan, Israel in rare row over Jerusalem stabbing, killing

Jordan and Israel have traded rare verbal barbs over a stabbing in which a Jordanian was killed by an Israeli policeman whom he had attacked.

The two countries spar sometimes over Israeli policy in east Jerusalem, captured and annexed by Israel in 1967.

Jordan called Saturday's killing a crime. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's branded Jordan's response as "outrageous," demanding that "Jordan must condemn terror attacks in Israel."

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Sunday that Jordan "will confront all kinds of terrorism," but did not refer to the Israeli comments.

A Jordanian official says the Israeli statement omitted that the incident, "as bad as it was," took place on occupied territory. He spoke on condition of anonymity, saying "we don't want to get into a war of words with them."