Jordan's Foreign, Interior Ministers Replaced in Reshuffle

Jordan's interior and foreign ministers have been replaced in a Cabinet reshuffle, at a time of public discontent with perceived security lapses and rising unemployment.

King Abdullah II swore in the new Cabinet on Sunday, with six of 30 posts being reassigned.

Outgoing Interior Minister Salameh Hamad was moved to the post of state minister. Hamad had faced a motion of no confidence in parliament over his handling of last month's shooting attacks by Islamic State group militants that rattled the kingdom. The attack in the central province of Karak killed 11 members of the security forces and three civilians, including a Canadian tourist.

Incoming Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi, a former deputy prime minister and newspaper editor, replaces Jordanian diplomat Nasser Judeh.

Cabinet reshuffles are relatively common in Jordan.