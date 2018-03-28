Judge rejects Saudi Arabia's attempt to toss 9/11 lawsuits

A judge has rejected Saudi Arabia's motion to end a New York lawsuit seeking to hold it responsible in the Sept. 11 attacks.

In dismissing the motion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge George Daniels said the plaintiffs' allegations met the requirements for the court to assume jurisdiction under the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act.

Congress passed the act in 2016 over then-President Barack Obama's veto, allowing the claims to go forward against the kingdom after they were rejected once in court.

Hundreds of victims' relatives and injured survivors, along with insurance companies and businesses, sued the Saudi government, saying its employees knowingly assisted hijackers who carried out the attacks.

Fifteen of the 19 attackers were Saudis.

The Saudi government has long denied any involvement in the attacks.