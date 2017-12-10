Kenya opposition group says protest mock inaugural postponed

Kenya's opposition leader says his group is postponing a mock ceremony to inaugurate him as president until a later date.

In a statement opposition leader Raila Odinga and his colleagues said the decision had been reached after wide consultations but that they "remain fully on course in pursuit of electoral justice."

The protest event had been set for Dec. 12.

Kenya's government said the ceremony would amount to treason and the U.S. urged the opposition to cancel it.

Odinga brought a successful legal challenge against President Uhuru Kenyatta's August re-election but boycotted the repeat vote in October, saying there had not been enough electoral reforms.

Odinga said he doesn't recognize Kenyatta as the country's legitimate president.