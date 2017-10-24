Kenya police arrest husband for murder of Australian teacher

The husband of an Australian teacher has been arrested as a suspect in her murder last week, a Kenyan police official said Tuesday.

Cyrus Bernard Maina Njuguna and his cousin John Njuguna Waithira were arrested, said area police chief Cunningham Suiyanka. Maina is the prime suspect in the murder of his estranged wife, Gabrielle, said the police chief.

Gabrielle had complained of receiving threats from her husband before her killing and had obtained a restraining order as the couple was divorcing, said Suiyanka.

Her death was initially reported as a robbery but a post-mortem indicated she could have been shot while kneeling. Police said Gabrielle was killed while walking home in Karen, one of Kenya's most affluent neighborhoods that has experienced several crimes of passion that have caught national and international attention.