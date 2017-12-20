Kenya watchdog says 92 people killed in election violence

A human rights watchdog says 92 people were killed during Kenya's months of election turmoil and dozens of others were sexually assaulted.

The independent Kenya National Commission on Human Rights says in a new report Wednesday that most of the victims "were felled by the bullet."

The group reports 86 cases of sexual or gender-based violence.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has accused Kenyan security forces of killing scores of his supporters. Police have denied it.

Odinga lost the August election but successfully challenged the results while alleging irregularities, leading the Supreme Court to nullify the vote in a first in Africa.

Odinga boycotted the court-ordered repeat vote in October, saying electoral reforms had not been made. President Uhuru Kenyatta won that election with 98 percent of the votes.