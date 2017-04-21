Kenyan army says it kills 52 al-Shabab fighters in Somalia

Kenya's military says it has killed 52 fighters with the extremist group al-Shabab in neighboring Somalia.

Military spokesman Col. Joseph Owuoth says the army destroyed an extremist camp in Badhadhe region of Lower Jubba early Friday using ground troops and artillery fire.

He says an assortment of weapons was recovered at the scene.

Kenyan troops are part of an African Union mission supporting Somalia's weak central government against the al-Shabab insurgency. Kenya sent troops to Somalia in 2011, and al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for that.

The extremist group has been blamed for more than 100 attacks inside Kenya since then.