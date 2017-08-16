At least 6 dead in alleged gang attack on Guatemala hospital

Gunmen stormed one of Guatemala's largest hospitals and opened fire early Wednesday in an attempt to free an imprisoned gang member, officials said. At least six people were killed and five were arrested.

Carlos Soto, director of the Roosevelt Hospital in the capital, said an unknown number of attackers entered the facility in the morning and began shooting.

Deputy hospital director Marco Antonio Barrientos told reporters that 12 people were wounded, including a child who underwent surgery and was in critical condition.

National Civil Police said the five men in custody were members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang. Via Twitter, the agency showed photographs of assault rifles seized from the attackers.

Astrid Villatoro was at the hospital waiting for her son to get an X-ray when the gunfire broke out.

"You heard a lot of shots," Villatoro said. "I was in the emergency room when I felt a stray bullet hit my foot. I saw a man hit in the face by another bullet. It was terrible. Everyone ran for cover."

A body lay in the parking lot outside afterward covered with a plastic sheet, next to an assault rifle and blood drying on the pavement.

Police spokesman Jorge Aguilar said there were at least six deaths and five arrests. Officers continued searching the hospital room by room.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the attackers intended to free a gang member identified as Anderson Daniel Cabrera Cifuentes.

Cabrera, who was not listed among the people in custody, had been brought to the hospital by three guards from a prison. One of his guards was killed and two others were wounded, the statement said.

Barrientos said the prisoner had been taken to the facility for lab tests.

Without sharing details he said it was not the first time there was such an incident at the hospital, though none had been so deadly. The hospital had asked the government for additional security, Barrientos said.