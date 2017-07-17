2 killed as Indian, Pakistan soldiers trade fire in Kashmir

Officials in Indian-controlled Kashmir say a soldier and a child were killed after Pakistani troops opened fire across a cease-fire line dividing the troubled region between India and Pakistan.

Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta says Pakistani troops fired mortar shells and automatic weapons in the Rajouri sector of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday morning. A mortar shell landed on a bunker, wounding a soldier who later died at a hospital.

Mehta called the Pakistani firing a violation of a 2003 cease-fire between the neighbors and said Indian troops returned fire. Two civilians were wounded in the violence.

Senior police officer S.P. Vaid said that in the neighboring Poonch area, an 8-year-old girl was killed and her mother was wounded after a shell landed on their house.