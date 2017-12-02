Kim visits factory that produced tires for missile truck

SEOUL, South Korea — Dec 2, 2017, 8:16 PM ET
Kim Jong UnThe Associated Press
This Nov. 29, 2017, image provided by the North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has thanked workers at a factory that built the tires for a huge vehicle used to transport a new intercontinental ballistic missile that was test-launched this week.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency says Kim in September tasked the Amnokgang Tire Factory to produce the large-size tires for the 9-axle missile trucks during preparations for the "great event in November."

South Korea's military says the Hwasong-15 ICMB, launched Wednesday, is potentially capable of striking targets as far as 13,000 kilometers (8,100 miles), which would put Washington within reach.

The KCNA says Kim complimented workers and called for further efforts to raise production to satisfy the "the daily-increasing needs in developing the country's economy and beefing up national defense capabilities."

