Kosovo Calls on France to Release Its Ex-Premier Haradinaj

Kosovo's government is calling on French authorities to release its former prime minister who has been detained facing possible extradition to Serbia to face war crimes charges.

A French court Thursday ruled that Ramush Haradinaj, detained a day earlier, should stay in custody during extradition proceedings where the court will decide whether to turn him over to Serbian officials.

Kosovo Prime Minister Isa Mustafa said Friday officials expect "the French government to take into consideration that such warrants are fully political and have no legal or juridical base."

Haradinaj, 48, a former guerrilla fighter in Kosovo's 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia and now an opposition political leader, is accused by Serbia of committing war crimes including kidnappings, torture and killings against Serb civilians when he was a senior rebel commander in western Kosovo.

In a message Friday on Facebook, Haradinaj deplored that France would "still respect decisions of (Slobodan) Milosevic's former regime."

Haradinaj was cleared of war crimes charges in two lengthy trials by a U.N. war crimes tribunal. But Serbia accuses him of committing war crimes including kidnappings, torture and killings against Serb civilians when he was a senior rebel commander in western Kosovo.

Two years ago Haradinaj was detained in Slovenia at Belgrade's request, but later released.

Mustafa said at his Cabinet meeting that Kosovo considers Serbia's warrants "totally illegal, unfair and openly provoking tensions, conflicts."

"I have a message for Serbia's friends within Kosovo and abroad: Kosovo's road to statehood cannot be stopped by anyone," he said.

Mustafa also said the government is planning to take measures if "Serbia, misusing the international law and order mechanism, continues the application of such politically unacceptable and immoral acts to Kosovo's activists and fighters for freedom."

France and most European countries recognized Kosovo's independence after it seceded from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia has not.