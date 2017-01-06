Kosovo Charges a Serb With War Crimes in 1998-99 War

Kosovo prosecutors have accused a Serb citizen of war crimes during the 1998-99 war.

A statement on Friday identifies the defendant as B.S. He was extradited from Bosnia Herzegovina a month ago, and is accused of war crimes committed in March 1999 against civilians in Fushe Kosove, close to the capital, Pristina.

If convicted the defendant may be sentenced from five years to life imprisonment.

Some 10,000 people died and 1,700 remain missing from the war as Kosovo fought to break away from Serbia.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Serbia has not recognized.