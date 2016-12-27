Kuwaiti Court Sentences Filipina to 10 Years Over IS Pledge

A Kuwaiti criminal court on Monday sentenced a Filipina to 10 years in prison for pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group.

The court ruling, which can be appealed, also calls for her deportation from the country after she serves her prison sentence.

The woman was arrested in August and accused of joining the terror group through its affiliate in Libya via email while working as a maid.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs said it was verifying the conviction and that its embassy in Kuwait "is prepared to extend legal and consular assistance to make sure that she gets due process and her rights are not violated."

The extremist group has targeted tiny, oil-rich Kuwait in the past.

A suicide bomber killed at least 27 people and wounded 227 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan last year. In October, an Egyptian who allegedly was an IS supporter rammed a garbage truck into a vehicle carrying U.S. soldiers, wounding only himself.