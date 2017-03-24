The Latest: 11 dead, 4 missing after Aegean boat sinking

The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

A Turkish media outlet says 11 migrants have died and another four are missing after a boat sank off the Aegean coast.

Video footage on the DHA network shows half a dozen of the bodies after they had been recovered from the water and were laid out near ambulances on Friday.

DHA says the boat capsized near the resort town of Kusadasi and that seven people were rescued.

Turkish television channel NTV says the migrants had been traveling in a rubber boat.

———

10:40 a.m.

A Spanish aid organization says it fears that hundreds of migrants may have died off Libya's coast after five bodies were found near two capsized boats while the search for a third vessel reported missing has so far proved futile.

Proactiva Open Arms spokeswoman Laura Lanuza said their vessel was heading north to the Italian port of Catania to hand over the bodies of the five young men found Thursday.

She said that other NGOs are continuing the search for possible victims off Libya's coast.

The U.N. refugee agency said it was "deeply alarmed" by the reports. Both it and Proactiva said they feared the death toll may be much higher as migrant dinghies are normally crammed with around 120 people each.