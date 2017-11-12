The Latest: Iran says at least 140 killed, 300 hurt in quake

The latest on an earthquake along the Iran-Iraq border (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says the death toll in the powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake along the borders of Iran and Iraq has risen above 140.

IRNA also said over 860 people were injured in the quake that shook the region Sunday.

The report Monday morning said 141 had been killed in cities and towns in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah.

It said rescuers worked through the night and the operations will be accelerated during the day Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja.

Iran sits on many major fault lines and is prone to quakes. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

3:20 a.m.

Iranian officials say the powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit the region along the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday killed at least 61 people and injured 300 in Iran.

Iranian state TV also says that Iraqi officials have reported six deaths and 200 injuries inside Iraq, although there has not been any official confirmation from Iraq's government. The TV report also says Iraqis reported more than 50 people injured in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province and about 150 were hurt in Khanaquin city

1:50 a.m.

Iran's semi-official Iranian ILNA news agency says at least 14 Iranian provinces were affected.