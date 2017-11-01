The Latest: Belgian town mourns victim of bike path attack

The Latest on the victims of the New York City bicycle path attack (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A Belgian town is mourning a victim of the New York City bike path attack.

Thirty-one-year-old Ann-Laure Decadt was the mother of 3-year-old and 3-month-old sons and died in Tuesday's attack.

Staden Mayor Francesco Vanderjeugd was initially thrilled to hear that her family was going to New York, only to be distraught when he heard Ann-Laure had died.

He says he even sent a message to tell them, "Wow, you'll have a great time there, with Halloween and the New York marathon and all."

Five victims were from the Argentine city of Rosario. They were celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from a high school there. The school plans a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

———

9:30 a.m.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri says that the New York City bike path attack "has hit hard all Argentines" and that "there is no place for gray areas" in the fight against terrorism.

Five of the eight people killed in Tuesday's truck attack in Manhattan were members of a group visiting the city to celebrate the anniversary of their 1987 graduation from a high school in the central Argentine city of Rosario.

Macri said Wednesday that "all of us have to be committed from head to toe in the fight against terrorism." His comments came during an event with a money laundering task force.

In Rosario, there was a minute of silence at the polytechnic high school the victims attended.

The attack killed eight people and seriously injured 11. The deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium said in a tweet that one of the dead was Belgian.

———

7:40 a.m.

Argentina is mourning five victims of the bike path attack in New York City. They were among a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation with a trip to New York City. One man in the group is from Boston and is recovering from his injuries at a hospital. Also, the deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium says in a tweet that one of the dead was Belgian.