The Latest: Brazil court weighs Lula petition to avoid jail

The latest on former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's effort to block his arrest (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Justices on Brazil's highest court appear to be moving toward denying a petition from former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to stay out of prison while he appeals a 12-year sentence for corruption. The ruling could affect the country's stability ahead of October elections.

Da Silva leads presidential polls despite his conviction and several other corruption charges that have yet to be tried. A Supreme Federal Tribunal decision to allow a lower court to force the ex-leader to begin serving his sentence could all but doom his candidacy and generate protests at a time of high tension in Latin America's largest nation.

Six hours into the session, four justices have voted against da Silva and one in his favor. The matter will be decided once six of the 11 members vote a particular way.

The session is expected to run late into the night.

Da Silva strenuously denies any wrongdoing.

———

2:55 p.m.

Justices on Brazil's top court have begun reviewing a request from former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to stay out of jail while he appeals a corruption conviction.

Wednesday's nationally televised session at the Supreme Federal Tribunal comes a time of high tension in Latin America's largest nation.

Da Silva was president between 2003 and 2010. Last year, he was convicted of trading favors with a construction company to later receive a beachfront apartment. The conviction was upheld by an appeals court in January.

The former leader can continue to appeal. However, under Brazilian law he can also be forced to begin serving his sentence while he appeals.

Da Silva wants the court to spare him prison while he appeals. He leads preference polls for October's presidential election.