The Latest: Brazil military protects buildings during demos

The latest on the political crisis in Brazil (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Brazilian Defense Minister Raul Jungmann says Brazil's armed forces will protect the presidential palace and other federal buildings amid protests in the capital of Brasilia.

The president's office says at least some ministries are being evacuated after Wednesday clashes between police and protesters.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators called for President Michel Temer's ouster Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on the leader as he struggles to stay in power amid a corruption scandal.

Scuffles broke out between police and protesters as the demonstrations neared Congress. Police fired tear gas and pepper spray, and some protesters tipped over portable toilets and set fires.

Brazil's top court is investigating Temer for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in passive corruption.