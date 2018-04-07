The Latest: Brazil's da Silva in police custody

The Latest on the looming arrest of Brazil's ex-President "Lula" (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in police custody after a tense showdown with supporters who tried to block him leaving a union building.

Da Silva left an exit of a metal workers union surrounded by several bodyguards who pushed back supporters trying to keep him from leaving. Getting beyond them, da Silva entered a police vehicle in a convoy of cars. He was being taken to a police station in Sao Paulo. From there, he'll be transferred to the city of Curitiba in the neighboring state.

Earlier Saturday, supporters did not let da Silva leave in a vehicle. They blocked the gate.

Da Silva has been convicted with corruption and sentenced to 12 years and one month.

——

5:25 p.m.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are not allowing his car to leave a metal workers union where the former leader has been holed up.

Da Silva, convicted of corruption, said earlier Saturday that he would turn himself into police to begin serving a 12-year sentence.

However, dozens of supporters did not let a car he was in leave the gate of the union. After a few minutes of discussions, da Silva went back into the union building.

While a warrant for da Silva's arrest has been issued, police have made clear they don't want to attempt to pick him up at the union. That could spark clashes.

———

1:08 p.m.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told supporters he will comply with an arrest warrant and turn himself in to police.

The former leader spoke on Saturday for the first time since Judge Sergio Moro issued a warrant for his arrest on Thursday.

Da Silva was to present himself to authorities by 5 p.m. Friday, but did not do so. Instead, he stayed holed up in a metal workers union that was the spiritual birthplace of his improbable rise to power in Latin America's largest nation.

Da Silva did not say where or when he would turn himself in. Party leaders have suggested it would be later Saturday.