The Latest: Duterte says casino attack was not work of IS

The Latest on the Philippine casino attack (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says the deadly casino attack in Manila was not the work of the Islamic State group and that the gunman was just "crazy."

He made his remarks Saturday in the southern Philippines. It was his first comments on the attack.

A gunman entered the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that killed 37 patrons and casino employees. He fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

Duterte said "that guy is crazy" because he stole casino chips, even though he wouldn't be able to use them.

He said the Islamic State's attacks were "more cruel and brutal. They would just simply kill people for nothing. Not even for a reason. And that's the reason why the world today has banded together to fight this scourge of terrorism, especially if you kill in the name of God. There is no rhyme or reason really."

———

5:45 p.m.

Stephen Reilly, Resort World's Chief Operating Officer, says the company is giving 1 million pesos ($20,000) to each of the families of those who died in a deadly casino attack in Manila that left at least 38 people dead.

He said Saturday: "Yesterday we lost so many lives because of this senseless act. We hope that we will be able to somehow help."

A gunman entered the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that killed patrons and casino employees. He fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

———

10:30 a.m.

Family members are waiting outside a funeral home for the bodies of their loved ones to be released following an attack on a Manila casino complex in which 36 people died.

At the Rizal funeral home, where 18 bodies were brought, Myra Tengco has been waiting for her sister's body to be released since Friday afternoon.

She says her sister, Arvi Gavino, was a casino employee with two children. Tengco says she cannot understand how a gunman managed to enter the casino.

The gunman, who wasn't identified, entered the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday and set fire to the gambling tables, unleashing smoke that killed patrons and casino employees. He fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.