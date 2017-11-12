The Latest: Polls close in Slovenia presidential runoff

The Latest on Slovenia's presidential runoff on Sunday (all times local):

7:00 p.m.

Polls have closed in Slovenia's presidential election runoff, which was expected to be a close race between President Borut Pahor and challenger Marjan Sarec, a former comedian who is a relative political newcomer.

Slovenian election authorities said Sunday that turnout by mid-afternoon stood at around 30 percent, which was slightly lower than for the election's first round of voting on Oct. 22.

Heading into the runoff, a low voter turnout was expected to benefit Sarec.

Pahor, a veteran politician who has held a number of government posts, had a large lead after the first round, but Sarec has narrowed the gap in the past three weeks.

———

12:20 p.m.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor says the campaign for the presidential runoff has led to a "change of roles" between him and his challenger, Marjan Sarec.

Pahor complained Sunday that he has been viewed as a populist, which he says is not true. He says his opponent — a relative newcomer — is trying to assume the role of a "statesman."

Pahor led by a large margin after the first round of voting on Oct. 22, but Sarec has managed to narrow the gap. Sunday's race is expected to be close.

Critics have accused Pahor — a former model known as the "King of Instagram" for his frequent use of social media — of downgrading the office by turning himself into a celebrity. Sarec is a mayor who was once a comic.

———

11:25 a.m.

The challenger in Slovenia's presidential election runoff says he is confident that he could win the vote against President Borut Pahor, a veteran politician seeking re-election.

Marjan Sarec said upon voting Sunday that "I wouldn't have run for the position if I hadn't thought I could be elected." Sarec has urged voters to produce a high turnout.

The 39-year-old is the mayor of the northern town of Kamnik who has mounted an unexpected challenge to Pahor. The incumbent had a strong lead after the first round of voting on Oct. 22, but Sarec has managed to narrow the gap.

A former satirical comedian, Sarec gave up acting to enter politics in 2010. He is serving his second term as mayor.

———

8 a.m.

Voters in Slovenia are casting ballots in a presidential runoff, with President Borut Pahor's bid for re-election facing a tough challenge from an ex-comedian who's now the mayor of a northern town.

Pahor, a veteran politician known for his frequent use of social media, led by a large margin after the first round of voting on Oct. 22. But his runoff opponent, Marjan Sarec, has since narrowed the gap and the latest polls predict a close race Sunday.

The president in Slovenia holds no executive powers but they propose a prime minister and their opinion on important issues holds weight.

Slovenia, a country of 2 million people in Central Europe, is known for its Alpine mountains and lakes and its love of nature. It is the birthplace of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.