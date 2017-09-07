The Latest: S. Koreans in China told to avoid arguments

The Latest on tensions on the Korean Peninsula (all times local):

6 p.m.

South Korea has warned its citizens in China to avoid "friction" and "needless arguments" with Chinese people after the U.S. military added more launchers to a contentious missile defense system in South Korea that Beijing opposes.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said Thursday that the message posted on the website of the South Korean Embassy in Beijing was aimed at protecting the safety of South Koreans in China.

Washington and Seoul say the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system allows South Korea and U.S. troops stationed in the country to better cope with the threat of North Korean missiles.

China has expressed anger over the deployment, saying that the system's powerful radar can be potentially used to peer deep into its territory and monitor its flights and missile launches.

South Korea has previously raised concerns over a reported ban on Chinese tour groups visiting the country in what many saw as Beijing's retaliation over the THAAD deployment.

There have also been reports in past months about growing calls in China to boycott South Korean products and cancel appearances by South Korean pop singers or movie stars.

———

5:45 p.m.

NATO's secretary-general says North Korean behavior is a global threat and is calling for a united response.

Jens Stoltenberg says North Korea must abandon its nuclear and missile programs and refrain from further testing.

His comments in the Estonian capital Thursday follow Pyongyang's latest and the most powerful test explosion Sunday of what it says was a thermonuclear weapon built for missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, also speaking in Tallinn, says the world should not "enter this spiral of a military confrontation that could be extremely dangerous not only for the region but for the entire world."

Federica Mogherini says a demilitarization of the Korean Peninsula should be achieved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy.

Mogherini adds: "We believe that more diplomatic pressure, more economic pressure in this respect could make a difference."

———

5:35 p.m.

China's foreign minister says his country supports further United Nations action in response to North Korea's latest nuclear test but also wants to see renewed efforts to begin dialogue involving all sides.

Wang Yi said Thursday that China hopes North Korea will "see the situation clearly and come to the right judgment and choice."

Wang said the U.N. should take "necessary measures," but added that sanctions and pressure are only half of the equation to solving the current impasse. He said any new steps should spur dialogue and negotiation between the sides toward the goal of a peaceful resolution on the Korean Peninsula.

China is a veto-wielding permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, as well as North Korea's main trading partner and source of food and fuel aid.