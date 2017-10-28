The Latest: 3rd blast heard in hotel attack in Mogadishu

The Latest on explosions in Somalia's capital (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Police say a third blast has been heard at the scene of an attack on a popular hotel in Somalia's capital.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein tells The Associated Press by telephone from the scene that an attacker detonated a suicide vest.

At least 13 people are dead and more than 16 are wounded in the assault on the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu's elite.

The al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility and says its fighters are still inside the hotel.

6 p.m.

Police say the death toll in a suicide car bombing outside a popular hotel in Somalia's capital has risen to 13, with more than 16 people wounded.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says a senior Somali police colonel and a former lawmaker are among the dead.

The al-Shabab extremist group has quickly claimed responsibility for the suicide car bomb that detonated outside the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu's elite.

Al-Shabab also claims that its fighters are inside the hotel, where gunfire can still be heard.

6:45 p.m.

Police say at least 10 people are dead and more than 11 are wounded in an attack on a popular hotel in Somalia's capital. Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the death toll could rise.

The al-Shabab extremist group has quickly claimed responsibility for the suicide car bomb that detonated outside the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu's elite.

Al-Shabab also claims that its fighters are inside the hotel, where gunfire can still be heard.

The blast comes two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country's worst-ever attack.

6:30 p.m.

The al-Shabab extremist group has quickly claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb that detonated outside a popular hotel in Somalia's capital.

Police say at least two people are dead and more than eight others wounded in Saturday afternoon's blast outside the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu's elite.

Al-Shabab also claims that its fighters are inside the hotel, where gunfire can still be heard.

The blast comes two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country's worst-ever attack.

5:55 p.m.

A police officer says at least two people are dead and more than eight others are wounded after a suspected suicide car bomb detonated outside a hotel in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says gunfire can be heard inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is frequented by politicians and other members of the city's elite.

A second blast was heard in the area minutes after the first.

Saturday's blast comes two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country's worst-ever attack.

5:35 p.m.

A Somali police officer says a suspected suicide car bomb has detonated near the gate of a hotel close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says gunfire could be heard inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel.

Saturday's blast in Somalia's capital comes two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country's worst-ever attack.

The extremist group al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu.