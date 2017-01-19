The Latest: ECB Says Nowhere Near Withdrawing Stimulus

The Latest on the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The head of the ECB says the central bank is not anywhere near withdrawing its stimulus programs aimed at supporting the economy.

Draghi said that bank officials "didn't discuss tapering" the stimulus program at Thursday's meeting. When the time comes, there will need to be "a very deep and careful analysis," he said, "but we are not there yet.

Draghi spoke after the bank kept its key interest benchmark at a record low of zero, and left untouched its December decision to keep purchasing government and corporate bonds until the end of the year. The bond purchases pump newly created money into the economy.

Inflation has recently jumped to 1.1 percent in the 19 countries that use the euro, closer to the bank's goal of just under 2 percent. But core inflation — which excludes volatile fuel and food prices — has been stuck at 0.8 percent-0.9 percent, and higher prices are not being reflected in wages.

———

3:00 p.m.

ECB President Mario Draghi said it's "early" to comment on Donald Trump's remark that the dollar is "too strong" — but recalled the commitments countries made as part of the G-20 group of nations not to devalue their currencies to get trade advantage.

Draghi said there was "a strong international consensus in the G-7 and the G-20 to refrain from competitive currency devaluations."

A weaker currency can help a country's exporters in the international marketplace. The dollar's recent rise has raised concerns it may hurt U.S. exports.

Draghi said it was "very early" to comment on any statements by President-elect Trump.

Trump made the remark earlier this week in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

———

2:40 p.m.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says inflation pressures in the 19-country eurozone "remain subdued."

Thursday's remark is a sign that the bank is determined to maintain its monetary stimulus programs at least through the end of the year.

Inflation has jumped to 1.1 percent in December in the eurozone, but that was mainly due to an increase in fuel prices, not underlying demand for goods.

Draghi said there was "no sign yet" of a convincing upturn in inflation. Excluding fuel and other volatile items, inflation remains stuck around 0.8 percent-0.9 percent. That's still far below the ECB's goal of just under 2 percent.

The ECB earlier decided to keep its interest rates and stimulus programs on hold.