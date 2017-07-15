The Latest: Egypt attacker first spoke to German victims

The Latest on developments in Egypt (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Security officials in Egypt say the Egyptian man who stabbed two German women to death at a popular Red Sea resort first sat and spoke to them in fluent German before producing a large kitchen knife, attacking them and leaving them for dead.

Officials say the 29-year-old university graduate, Abdel-Rahman Shaaban, fled the scene, chased by hotel workers and security guards. He rushed into the hotel next door, where he attacked and wounded four female tourists before being subdued and turned over to police.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it appeared to have been inspired by recent calls made by the local affiliate of the extremist Islamic State group on its followers to attack Egypt's minority Christians and foreign tourists.

———

9 a.m.

The German government has confirmed that two German tourists were killed in a knife attack at a hotel in the popular Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed Saturday it now has the "sad certainty" that two German female tourists died in Friday's attack. It didn't give any other information on the victims.

The ministry says in a statement: "According to everything that we know, this act was aimed at foreign tourists — a particularly perfidious and criminal act that leaves us sad, dismayed and angry."

Egyptian authorities say that the assailant, a man in his 20s, sneaked into the hotel by swimming from a nearby beach. He was arrested.

Four other foreigners were wounded in the attack.