The Latest: Turkey likely to extend state of emergency

The Latest on Turkey's referendum on presidential powers (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

A day after winning a referendum on expanding the president's powers, Turkey's government is focused on extending a controversial state of emergency by a further three months.

Turkey's National Security Council is scheduled to meet on Monday to recommend renewing the state of emergency, which expires on April 19. It would be followed by a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan where the recommendation is expected to be endorsed.

Turkey declared the state of emergency to facilitate its crackdown on the network of followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for the a failed coup attempt in July.

Critics say the government has used the emergency powers to jail other opponents.

More than 40,000 people have been arrested and an estimated 100,000 people have been purged from government jobs under the state of emergency.

———

1:30 p.m.

A leading German lawmaker has called on Turkish immigrants to show more commitment to Germany's democratic values after a clear majority of the 1.4 million Turkish immigrants who were eligible to vote in the Turkish referendum cast their ballot in favor of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to state-run Anadolu Agency, 63.07 percent of the Turks in Germany voted in favor of Erdogan's plans to greatly expand the powers of his office.

Cem Ozdemir, one of the heads of the Green Party and a son of Turkish immigrants himself, told German news agency dpa on Monday the strong support for Erdogan was also the result of decades of failed integration policies in Germany, which as a society never gave Turks a sense of fully belonging.

———

1:20 p.m.

A Greek Cypriot official says that irrespective of the outcome of Turkey's referendum on expanding presidential powers, the Cyprus government is hopeful that Turkey will "positively and effectively" contribute to ongoing talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically divided island.

Cyprus government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides told the Associated Press Monday that it's hoped Turkey's stance will move the peace talks forward toward the stated goal of reunifying the island as a federation.

Christodoulides said Turkey should refrain from throwing up obstacles to the process, like making the "unacceptable demand" of granting Turkish citizens the right to relocate and transfer money, services and goods to Cyprus as part of any peace deal.

The spokesman added that Turkey should also cease making "provocative statements" in opposition to the island's offshore oil and gas search.

Cyprus peace talks resumed last week after a two-month halt that diminished trust and drained momentum from the process.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

———

12:50 p.m.

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party has called on the country's electoral board to cancel Sunday's referendum that approved a proposal to grant sweeping powers to the nation's president.

Bulent Tezcan, deputy chairman of the party known by its Turkish acronym CHP, cited irregularities in the conduct of the vote.

He said there was "only one way to end the discussions about the vote's legitimacy and to put the people at ease, and that is for the Supreme Electoral Board to cancel the vote."

The board's unprecedented decision to accept as valid ballots that didn't bear the official stamp has led to outrage among opposition parties.

Tezcan said it was not possible for authorities to determine how many ballot papers may have been irregularly cast.

———

12:45 p.m.

Bulent Tezcan, deputy chairman of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, is citing irregularities in Sunday's referendum which approved constitutional changes that will grant the country's president greater powers.

The party has said it will contest the result of the referendum.

Tezcan told reporters in Ankara Monday that counting of the ballots initially took place in secret in several polling stations. He said observers were not allowed to watch the proceedings for at least 1? hours until the party's complaint was accepted.

He also said an unprecedented decision by the country's electoral board to accept as valid ballots that didn't bear the official stamp was taken following a complaint by an official from the governing party.

"It was implemented at a moment when it was felt that the no votes were ahead of the yes votes," Tezcan said.

———

12 noon

Germany has called on the Turkish government to engage in a "respectful dialogue with all political and civilian forces of the country" after "the narrow outcome of the referendum showed how deeply Turkish society is divided."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a joint statement Sunday the German government respects the Turkish people's right to decide over their constitution. But the two German leaders also said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan carries "big responsibility" for the country's next steps.

They pointed out that the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe had already last week expressed doubt about the whether the conditions for the vote were fair. Merkel and Gabriel said that Turkey — as an OSCE member and European Union candidate country — needs to consider these concerns.

———

11:20 a.m.

The head of Turkey's electoral board has rejected suggestions of fraud in Turkey's referendum that will grant the president vast new powers.

Two opposition parties have complained of a number of irregularities in Sunday's vote, including an electoral board decision to accept as valid ballots that did not bear the official stamp.

Sadi Guven, who heads the Supreme Electoral Board, defended the decision, telling reporters Monday that it was taken to ensure that voters who were by mistakenly given unstamped ballot papers would not be "victimized."

He insisted none of the ballot papers that were declared as valid was fake or fraudulently cast.

———

10 a.m.

Turkey's main opposition party is preparing to contest the results of a referendum that gave a narrow victory to President Tayyip Erdogan's wishes to greatly expand the powers of his office.

The "yes" vote got 51.41 percent in Sunday's referendum, while the "no" vote got 48.59 percent, according state-run Anadolu Agency's results. Turkey's electoral board confirmed the "yes" victory.

Oposition parties complained of a number of irregularities in the voting, including an electoral board decision to accept as valid ballots that did not bear the official stamp.

Legislator Utku Cakirozer told the AP that his Republican People's Party would on Monday file objections to results at local electoral board branches, before taking their case to the Supreme Electoral Board.

Cakiozer said: "At the moment this is a dubious vote."