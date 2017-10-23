The Latest: Father of missing girl back in police custody

The Latest on the investigation of the disappearance of a 3-year-old suburban Dallas girl (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The father of a missing 3-year-old North Texas girl is back in police custody after he voluntarily submitted to questioning in his daughter's disappearance.

A Richardson police spokesman says Wesley Matthews was charged Monday afternoon with first-degree felony injury to a child, a crime punishable by up to life imprisonment. Sgt. Kevin Perlich (PUR'-lihk) said bond has been set at $1 million for Matthews.

Perlich said the 37-year-old adoptive father of Sherin Matthews submitted to questioning voluntarily, but the particulars of his answers that might have led to the charge have not yet been explained. However, Perlich said Wesley Matthews gave different answers to police questions than before.

Previously, the father had told police he ordered the girl to stand outside the family home at about 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk. Investigators are awaiting confirmation that the body of a young child found Sunday morning in a culvert about a half-mile from the home is that of the missing girl.

11:30 a.m.

The sister of a missing 3-year-old Texas girl will remain in foster care for at least three more weeks.

A Dallas County judge postponed a Monday custody hearing until Nov. 13 for the 4-year-old sister of Sherin Mathews to allow their father, Wesley Mathews, to hire an attorney.

Police said Monday that they believe the body of a young child found about a half-mile from the family's home in the Dallas suburb of Richardson is Sherin's. They are still awaiting confirmation and the cause of death.

Wesley Mathews told police he ordered Sherin to stand outside of their home at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk. He says when he went to check on her about 15 minutes later, she was gone. He is charged with child endangerment and is out on bond.

Police have said that Mathews and his wife adopted Sherin from India. The 4-year-old is their biological daughter.